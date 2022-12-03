Eight Rock Springs High School band students have been chosen to play in this year's Wyoming All-State Band. From left to right are, James Redmond, Adam Lemon, Taylor Smith, Jonah Robinson-Kim, Marcella Hall, JP Sorensen, Austin Riddle and Ty Clark.
Nine Rock Springs High School students have been chosen to join this year's Wyoming All-State Choir. From left to right, front, are Hannah Bae, Caira Crosby, Emily Anderson, Emily Bae and Clarine Luzmoor. In back, left to right, are Shane Meats, Karson Hansen, Morgan Forbush and Anna Sorensen.
Eight Rock Springs High School band students have been chosen to play in this year's Wyoming All-State Band. From left to right are, James Redmond, Adam Lemon, Taylor Smith, Jonah Robinson-Kim, Marcella Hall, JP Sorensen, Austin Riddle and Ty Clark.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Nine Rock Springs High School students have been chosen to join this year's Wyoming All-State Choir. From left to right, front, are Hannah Bae, Caira Crosby, Emily Anderson, Emily Bae and Clarine Luzmoor. In back, left to right, are Shane Meats, Karson Hansen, Morgan Forbush and Anna Sorensen.
ROCK SPRINGS – It may have felt like a long time to participants auditioning for all-state music, but for the judges, it only lasts 30 seconds.
Several students from Rock Springs High School have been chosen to be in this year’s Wyoming all-state band and all-state choir.
“The band audition was really tough,” said Brian Redmond, Rock Springs High School band director. “For the ones who were selected and those who weren’t selected, they had one shot; in front of people they’ve never met.”
He added, “They were being recorded by the judges, as well. They were nervous and they wanted to do really well.
“They are a fantastic group of students. It’s, especially, impressive when they make it as freshmen and sophomores.”
The following students were selected for this year’s Wyoming All-State Band:
- Hallie May (flute)
- JP Sorensen (Oboe)
- Marcella Hall (Clarinet)
- Taylor Smith (Clarinet) - 2nd year
- Ty Clark (Bass Clarinet) - 2nd year
- Jonah Robinson-Kim (Alto Saxophone)
- Austin Riddle (Trumpet)
- Adam Lemon (Trombone) - 2nd year
- James Redmond (Tuba)
In his opinion, RSHS senior Ty Clark said that this year’s audition was harder than last year.
“It was fun, though,” said Clark. “I’m looking forward to a fun festival.”
According to Taylor Smith, RSHS sophomore, this year’s all-state audition taught her to keep playing, even when she makes a mistake.
“The faster songs were the most challenging,” Smith shared.
RSHS junior Adam Lemon believes if a student practices enough, “there shouldn’t be any reason to be nervous.”
“I was, however, afraid I was too relaxed and did poorly,” Lemon chuckled. “I was amazed I made it again.”
This is Lemon’s second year as a Wyoming All-State Band finalist.
He added, “It’s important to have high standards when you compete.”
Kelsey Wilson, RSHS choir instructor, said the students were amazing.
“I think this is the most, we’ve had than any other year, make it to all-state choir from this school,” noted Wilson. “I’m very proud of all of them, even the ones who weren’t selected.”
“Each student did what they needed to do to prepare for the auditions,” she added. “It takes a lot of courage to audition in front of strangers. It’s pretty competitive when you deal with the entire state.
“It’s nice to represent Rock Springs so well for band and choir.”
The following students were selected for this year’s Wyoming All-State Choir:
- Emily Anderson (Soprano 2)
- Hannah Bae (Soprano 2)
- Caira Crosby (Soprano 2)
- Anna Sorensen (Soprano 2 ) - 2nd year
- Emily Bae (Alto 1) - 2nd year
- Morgan Forbush (Alto 1) - 3rd year
- Clarine Luzmoor (Alto 1)
- Karson Hansen (Tenor 1) - 4th year
- Shane Meats (Bass 1) - 2nd year
The newly-chosen Wyoming All-State choir students agree that they felt overwhelmed and nervous during their auditions, but they’re thankful for the opportunity to join all-state choir.
“You get so anxious, but in seconds, you’re done,” said RSHS sophomore Caira Crosby.