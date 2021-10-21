Local photographers can enter the Sweetwater Photo Open that will hang at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs in December and January. Open to all subjects such as people, animals, and landscapes such as “Firehole Morning” by Debora Soule. Enter forms are available at the main county libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center.
Courtesy photo of Sweetwater County Library System
ROCK SPRINGS -- Local photographers have an opportunity to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The Sweetwater Photography Open is an annual event in the Sweetwater County Library System and is scheduled for December and January.
The exhibit will open on Dec. 1 and be on display through January 29th. The deadline to enter is Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.
The two-page entry form is available at the county libraries circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center. The application is also available on the Community Fine Arts Center’s website at www.cfac4art.com. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the White Mountain Library and the exhibit is open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.
The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. The photographs must be framed, ready to hang with wire or saw-tooth hangers and identified on the back with labels which are included in the application.
The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krumpotich, White Mountain Library, Lindsey Travis, Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Libraries, and Debora Soule, CFAC director.