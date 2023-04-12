Lauryn Hammontree

Pilot Butte Elementary fourth grader Lauryn Hammontree drew the checkerboard cake on the right and personalized it with a basketball sneaker, her other interest. This Community Fine Arts Center exhibit is up through April 22nd for students to bring their family and friends in to see their artwork.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS - “We are moving right along with exhibiting Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ art work. Pilot Butte Elementary is up now through April 22nd at the Community Fine Arts Center,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “New this year are some imaginative 3D food truck designs. The art instructors Nancy Rollins and Kendra Lewis have really inspired their students with their projects.”

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

