It’s no secret that the past two years have been filled with trials, heartache and trying times for many across the world. With an unexpected global pandemic and everything that comes along with that, people have had to face unimaginably hard situations.
However, even with all of the sadness and sorrow, I think it’s important to point out all of the good things that have come from these unprecedented times.
Especially as we move closer to Thanksgiving, there are still things in our lives to be thankful for and appreciate.
This pandemic has forcibly caused a separation within many family units, leading to them being unable to see one another for months on end.
As a result, many people have learned the value and importance of being surrounded by friends, family and those that they care about dearly. Through that time apart, I think some people have been able to become more thankful for the times that they do get to be surrounded by those that are important to them.
That’s why I think my favorite Thanksgiving tradition is simply getting to spend time with loved ones. Even through phone calls and FaceTime, it’s definitely better than not being able to connect with them at all.
Also, as we go through all of the day-to-day stresses of life, I think it becomes easy to forget to be thankful for the “small” things in our lives.
For instance, with so many across the country currently unemployed, I am especially grateful to have a job that I love. Even if you don’t have a job that you absolutely love, try to be thankful for the fact that you at least have a job while many are struggling to find one.
If the past two years have taught us anything, being appreciative for good health should be on the top of our minds this Thanksgiving. Seeing all those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 or have lost their own lives to the virus is definitely an eye-opening experience.
All of the other things we tend to worry about seem trivial compared to all of the loss people have experienced during the pandemic. I think we should all take some time this holiday season to reflect on what we have neglected to appreciate and be thankful for.