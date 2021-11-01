It’s that time of year again, battle of the best holidays. October, November and December seem to be overflowing with festive holiday cheer.
But with three major holidays falling in consecutive months, some of the festivities seem to blur together.
Walking into Walmart or a similar store near the end of October is like experiencing the three holidays all at once.
You’ve of course got the last remnants of the Halloween decorations. There can usually be kids seen darting from aisle to aisle trying on all of the masks and costumes. Adults are doing last-minute candy runs to make sure they have the good stuff to hand out on Halloween night.
Then you’ve got the Thanksgiving decorations lurking on the sidelines. It's not the most popular holiday to decorate for but there’s always a few things to pick up to prepare for the big day.
But the star of the show always seems to be the red and green glow coming from the aisles filled with Christmas decorations as far as the eye can see.
From Christmas trees to all of the inflatable lawn decorations, this elaborate holiday always seems to outshine the others. With all of the festive throw pillows, wall decorations, tree ornaments and giftwrapping supplies, decorating for Christmas can come with a hefty price tag.
There’s not a corner of your house that stores don’t have a Christmas-themed decoration for that you can buy.
Stores even start promoting their holiday gift guides and sales earlier and earlier each year. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Christmas season is always on the brain for consumers, even on Thanksgiving.
This leads to many people stocking up on their Christmas “necessities” weeks ahead of the start of December. However, some people seem to seem to have issues with ushering in the Christmas season well before Halloween and Thanksgiving are over.
Now as someone who claims to be a bit of a Christmas fanatic, I see no problem with it whatsoever.
My Christmas tree goes up on Nov. 1 and I’ve usually watched at least six Christmas movies by the time the middle of November rolls around.
But that doesn’t stop me from also enjoying Halloween and Thanksgiving.
If celebrating a holiday brings you joy, what’s the harm in extending the time you celebrate it?
Do you love Halloween so much that you can’t fit all of your celebrating into the month of October? Then start the festivities in September. If you haven’t gotten enough of the spooky season past Oct. 31, extend your celebration into November.
Have you found yourself longing to bask in the joy of Thanksgiving a bit longer? Start roasting turkeys and listings the reasons why you’re thankful in October.
The great thing about man-made holidays is that there are no actual rules that have to be followed.
Why should you limit the joy you experience from celebrating a holiday to a few select days?
And what’s the harm in celebrating more than one holiday at once?
Life’s too short to not enjoy your favorite holidays for as long as you want to.
So, carve those pumpkins, roast that turkey and decorate your tree; even if it’s all on the same day.