After living in Wyoming for almost a month now, I’ve noticed a few key differences compared to living in Louisiana.
There’s of course the weather. Finding frost on my car early in the morning on a September day was definitely a shock. Southerners are lucky to get a cold front by mid-November. Although, I definitely don’t mind the decrease in humidity. You sweat just walking out to your can in the South.
I may feel a little differently, however, once it starts snowing and I have to learn how to drive in it.
Upon moving into my apartment, I was instructed on how to turn my furnace on and off. Now, that’s a pretty foreign word to a Louisiana native like myself. It typically doesn’t get cold enough to warrant owning a furnace in the South.
I have prepared myself with enough electric blankets and heavy coats to last a lifetime in order to embrace my first Wyoming winter.
Then there’s all of the “unique” terminology that comes with being a native southerner.
Recently, I went into a convenience store to purchase a soda. When the cashier asked if I wanted my “pop” placed in a bag, I just stared at her blankly.
It took me a minute to understand what she was asking. See, most southerners call any type of soda a “Coke.” If you ask someone, “Hey, want a Coke?” They might say, “Yeah, hand me a Sprite.” Any type of carbonated soda is just referred to as Coke.
An additional difference I’ve noticed is what people call the thing you place your items in at a grocery store. Growing up in Louisiana, people head down to Walmart and put their groceries in a “buggy.” Although here, I’ve heard people refer to it as a “shopping cart.”
And of course, there’s the word southerners are famously known for using: “y’all.” Since living in Sweetwater County, for the most part I’ve heard people use words like “you all” or “you guys.” Although, I have heard the occasional “y’all” thrown around.
Also, if you don’t think you have an accent of any kind, just visit a different part of the country for a while. Others will notice it quickly. I’ve had at least six people comment on my southern accent. From someone who thought she didn’t have much of one at all, I was definitely surprised.
However, I wall have to say that despite all of the differences, Sweetwater County is a lot like living in a small, southern town. Of course, omitting the drastically different terrain and weather conditions, southerners can feel right at home here.
Everyone I’ve met has been extremely friendly and welcoming.
it made moving here much easier.
Caroline Phillips is a reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached at cphillips@rocketminer.com.