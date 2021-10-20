ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Springs High School Tigers have had a season to remember, as shown by their No. 1 seed heading into the last week of the season. They travel up to Cheyenne East High School, on Friday Oct. 22, in a battle that will surely determine whether or not they keep their No. 1 seed heading into playoffs.
The Tigers are coming off a big win this past Friday against the Indians of Cheyenne Central High School where they won by the score line of 42-18.
A victory against the Thunderbirds along with Thunder Basin getting a victory against Sheridan, the only team to beat Rock Springs this season, will guarantee the Tigers the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs.
Any other sort of result will be detrimental for the Tigers and demote them, even to a potential four seed.
In the result of a three-way tie for the 2, 3 and 4 seed, Cheyenne East would have to beat the Tigers by eight or more points to capture the No. 2 seed. The Tigers would be the No. 3 seed because of the head-to-head victory that they own over Thunder Basin.
If the Thunderbirds win by seven or fewer points, Rock Springs would be the No. 2 seed, with Thunder Basin the No. 3 seed because of their head-to-head victory against the Thunderbirds.
The three-way tie scenario is only applicable if the Tigers lose, and Thunder Basin capture a victory.
There is no possible coin flip scenario since it’s mathematically impossible to finish with a tied score differential.
Kickoff for the Tigers’ crucial game against the Thunderbirds is at 6 p.m. on Friday Oct. 22.