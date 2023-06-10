SWEETWATER COUNTY – “They donate. They give. They come out as families. That’s what I like the best about it. It’s an event where you can bring the family out to and have fun.”

Plenty of arrows were flying and fun was had during the third annual Sweetwater County Boys and Girls Club (BGC) 3D Archery Charity Shoot, held on June 9 and 10.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus