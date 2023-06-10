Plenty of arrows were flying and fun was had during the third annual Sweetwater County Boys and Girls Club (BGC) 3D Archery Charity Shoot, held on June 9 and 10. Pictured are Justin Stockburger, Cid Kendall, David Kendall, Dennis Kendall, Clair Kendall and Rue Kendall.
Even the little ones got in on the fun as they watched and learned during the BCG of Sweetwater County third annual Archery Charity Shoot.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Olivia Williams concentrated carefully as she pulled back her bow and aimed for the target.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Plenty of arrows were flying and fun was had during the third annual Sweetwater County Boys and Girls Club (BGC) 3D Archery Charity Shoot, held on June 9 and 10. Pictured are Justin Stockburger, Cid Kendall, David Kendall, Dennis Kendall, Clair Kendall and Rue Kendall.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – “They donate. They give. They come out as families. That’s what I like the best about it. It’s an event where you can bring the family out to and have fun.”
Plenty of arrows were flying and fun was had during the third annual Sweetwater County Boys and Girls Club (BGC) 3D Archery Charity Shoot, held on June 9 and 10.
The event, held at the Firehole Archery Range and the Sweetwater County Archery Range, saw local families joining in on the fun and games.
“This is our third annual archery shoot,” programs and grant coordinator Jennifer Kendall said. “We encourage people to come out, have fun and shoot their bows.”
Lisa Stewart, CEO, added, “We like it because it can be family oriented. We have families that come out and they shoot together. It’s a really nice and relaxing event. People can come out and enjoy themselves; they can get exercise and have a great time.
“People who haven’t seen each other in a while get to see one another at this event. We didn’t want to make it a competition. We wanted everyone to come out and have fun; support the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County with a minimum fee.”
Stewart said that they have had a lot of support from businesses in the community, as well.
“Legend is grilling for everybody today. We’ve had donations from Cowboy Donuts and Subway,” she said. “Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County donated healthy snacks so that people can take them in their bags, and while they’re out walking, they can keep their blood sugar right.”
Kendall said that the annual event serves as a tradition for many families that attend.
“We just like to come out, have some fun and shoot. For the people that come out and join in on archery, it’s probably something that they’ve done their whole lives,” Kendall said. “They like to keep the tradition going.
“We have four club kid families that have come through to the event. It’s just a fun experience.”
The funds made from the fundraiser will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County.
“We take it in to help support our programming. It helps us to be able to give healthy snacks, to purchase things for programming and to take them places,” Stewart said. “Overall, throughout a year, we see over 300 kids a year.
‘In the summer, we’re averaging around 121 kids.”
Stewart emphasized the importance of having the Boys and Girls Club right in Sweetwater County.
“We know that it keeps kids off the streets. That's how it started over 100 years ago,” she said. “We know that, from the hours of 3-6 p.m., it’s a crucial time. Parents are still working. If kids aren’t somewhere being watched, a lot of them think with their feet.
“When you think with your feet, you’re just out walking. That’s when you see damage; tagging, to stealing, to just destruction because ‘we’re just bored.’ If we can keep them where they’re safe, checking on them and encouraging them to participate in things that they like to do, then we know that we can steer them in the right direction.”