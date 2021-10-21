Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the staff at the Poison Center would like to remind parents and care givers to take some simple precautions to make sure that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.
There are a few tips to know about these tricks.
Glow sticks can cause a stinging and a burning sensation if the liquid comes into contact with the mouth or eyes. Be careful when children put these in their mouths as they are soft to chew on and can easily break open. If this happens, rinse with water and call the Poison Center.
When children trick-or-treat, treats should be carefully checked by adults. Homemade treats or anything out of its original wrapper should be thrown away unless parents are positive of the identity of the person from which it came.
Marijuana edibles can be found in many shapes and sizes and they resemble traditional candies in their names and packaging. This is another good reason to check all your children’s candy when they get home.
Costumes should be warm, well-fitting and non-flammable. Masks should allow adequate vision and should be removed while children are crossing streets. Make sure children are accompanied by an adult and take a flashlight along if it is dark.
Use nontoxic face paint as an alternative to masks. All makeup and fluorescent hair sprays should be removed before going to bed. Consider using reflective tape on costumes worn after dark.
Serving punch containing dry ice is not considered dangerous if the ice is not swallowed in its solid form. Small pieces should not be put in individual glasses. Frostbite can occur if dry ice touches the skin or mouth.
Chocolate and xylitol are very poisonous to dogs. Xylitol is the sweetener found in sugar free candies and gum. Store all candy up and out of reach of dogs and other pets.
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is a free and confidential service to the public. Call 1-800-222-1222 to immediately talk with a registered nurse or pharmacist.