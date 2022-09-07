...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Very Warm Temperatures and Strong
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire
starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Chief of Police Tom Jarvie explains how Green River Police Department Officer Kyle Delisser saved a man's life recently to the Green River city council during Tuesday's city council meeting.
From left to right, Sherry Bushman, Robert Berg, Jim Zimmerman, Mayor Pete Rust, Officer Kyle Delisser, Chief Tom Jarvie, Gary Killpack and George Jost gather for a picture during Tuesday's Green River city council meeting after Delisser was given the Emergency Medical Service Award for saving a man from an accidental overdose.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
GREEN RIVER – Green River Police Department Officer Kyle Delisser was recognized for his heroic efforts during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Delisser received the Emergency Medical Service Award from Tom Jarvie, chief of Green River Police Department.
According to Jarvie, to qualify for the award, the officer has to intervene in a manner that saves someone’s life.
“It’s quite often we perform CPR and more recently, thanks to the help of council’s agreements and the Department of Health, we’ve been carrying Narcan,” said Jarvie. “It’s something we can immediately intervene with.”
Jarvie explained that just six minutes after midnight on June 29, 2022, Green River police officers were called to 409 E. Flaming Gorge Way, in regards to an unresponsive man lying on the floor.
“Officer Delisser was one of the responding officers at the residence,” Jarvie said. “He had observed that the male was not breathing and was not responsive. He was unconscious and drooling. Officer Delsser discovered unknown pills in the mouth of the male. Prescription bottles for morphine and oxycodone were located nearby.”
Jarvie said that Officer Delisser figured that it was likely an overdose. He quickly administered a dose of Narcan into the male and shortly after he had administered the Narcan, the male became coherent and oriented.
By then, an ambulance arrived and the male was turned over to EMS for treatment and was transported to the emergency room, where he recovered.
“A quick intervention by Officer Delisser saved a male from overdosing,” Jarvie pointed out “He would have died without medical assistance.
“It is more than just having Narcan in your pouch. It is recognizing the signs and it was perfect just the way he did it.”
Jarvie mentioned that the overdose was accidental since the community showed concerns for individuals engaging in illegal drug activity.
“These were medications that were prescribed but they hadn’t been taken appropriately.”
Delisser noted that overdoses happen often in the community and he gave credit to the training he received in the police department.
The first thing he remembered from his training was “to stay calm.”
“By staying calm, I was able to piece together what’s going on and figure out why he wasn’t responsive,” said Delisser. “I could tell he was alive but I had to find out why he wasn’t responsive.”
“With training and carrying Narcan, it works out really well.”
For civilians who don’t carry Narcan when they witness an overdose, Delisser suggests calling 911 immediately.
“If you can, roll them onto their side,” he added. “Check to see what level of consciousness they’re at and stay on the phone with 911 to let them know how their situation is progressing and hope that help will arrive quickly.”
“We always hope for the best for them after an accidental overdose like that and we’re just glad we can save them from it.”