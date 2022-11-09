Clark and Cody

Representative Clark Stith was re-elected to House District 48 during the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Republican candidate, Cody Wylie beat libertarian Marshall Burt for House District 39. From left, Stith discusses various opportunities in the state legislature with Wylie, left, during election night at the Sweetwater County courthouse.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – It was an evening a blue-collar businessman had dreamed of for legislative candidate Cody Wylie.

Wylie, a republican, defeated libertarian Marshall Burt for House District 39.

