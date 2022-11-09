SWEETWATER COUNTY – It was an evening a blue-collar businessman had dreamed of for legislative candidate Cody Wylie.
Wylie, a republican, defeated libertarian Marshall Burt for House District 39.
Wylie, a republican, won with 1,763 votes. Burt received 586 votes and there was a total of 20 write-in votes cast.
“I look forward to representing the community, my neighbors and the state,” said Wylie. “I want to do good. Win, lose or draw, everyone has had a good race and it’s been a good experience so far.”
He added, “I just want to put in the work and help unite the voices for Sweetwater County and my neighbors.”
As a representative for Wyoming, he believes that “through economic development and diversification, he can help keep schools open in Sweetwater County, keep fire trucks running, keep funding police departments and keep ambulances working.”
Instead of cutting essential services, he wants to “protect the standard of living that Sweetwater County deserves.”
Wylie said that as a republican, he believes in the “bullet points” such as the Second Amendment, Wyoming water rights, freedom of speech and the rights of veterans.
His political stances also include pro-life, keeping access to public lands open, responsible spending and keeping taxes low.
“If I can leave office with things a lot better than they were, I’m a happy man.”
Meanwhile, House District 48 incumbent Clark Stith (R) will once again represent Wyomingites from his district, winning against libertarian Misty Morris.
Stith received 1,529 votes, while Morris received 743 votes. There was a total of 15 write-in votes cast.
“Politics is a team sport,” said Stith. “I really appreciate the work by the Sweetwater County Republican Party and the support from other people in this race. We've worked hard for this race. I'm looking forward to seeing how things turn out.”
As far as Stith’s goals are concerned, he said that for hunters, he would like to “make meaningful change to the law of program in order for hunters to have better access to lands.”
Stith sponsored House Bill 86, also known as the Medicaid Birth Cost Recovery bill. The bill requires single fathers to pay up to one-half of the birth costs for their children if the child’s birth was paid for by Medicaid.
Secondly, he sponsored HB33, Interference with Public Contracting, which outlawed for the first-time collusive bidding by contractors on public works projects saving taxpayer dollars.
His bill HB95, Special Purpose Tax – Excess Funds also passed. This bill allowed Rock Springs to use access 6 penny money to pay for phase one of the bitter Creek project. The purpose of the project is to get old downtown Rock Springs out of the floodplain to spur economic development.
Stith’s bills, HB46 and HB85 were successful during his time as legislator too. These two bills made revenge porn and bestiality crimes in Wyoming for the first time.