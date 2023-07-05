ROCK SPRINGS – “Who are these guys?” is a question most spectators ask about a 1927 photo in the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame.
For almost a millennium, the photo’s only clue was that it was taken at New Studio Photography in Rock Springs.
The identification of seven button-box players is no longer a mystery, though.
With some help from his friend, Frank Porenta, Rock Springs resident Rich Kaumo was determined to find out the names of each musician in the historic photo.
“You would think if a photo were displayed at a museum or in a place like the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame, names would be attached to the photo,” Kaumo chuckled. “They have a connection to Rock Springs, and we thought their families should know who they were.”
He added, “Even the current accordion players didn’t know who they were.”
Unless it’s been moved, Kaumo said that the photo can also be seen at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Rock Springs City Hall.
Clean-cut and poised with their accordions, the gentlemen in the photo made up the very first button-box club in the United States.
According to Kaumo, one of the highlights he looks forward to is listening to and playing polka music at the annual International Days in Rock Springs.
“Polka music is part of Rock Springs history. People expect to hear polka music during International Days,” he said, noting that John Corona taught him how to play the accordion. “He was a good teacher. I’ve always liked the accordion. It brings happiness.”
Kaumo mentioned that his uncle was Corona’s second student.
The only current, local active accordion players, who were taught by Corona, are Dave Pedri, Rudy Paravicini, Otto Schnauber and Kaumo.
Frank Novak, who was responsible for polka music’s big comeback in the 1970s, wrote over 100 polkas and waltzes.
Novak once told Kaumo, “Don’t ever forget the history. Always be proud of Rock Springs making history in polka music.”
“Often, I wonder how many old accordions are still in closets, whether it’s a button-box or piano accordions,” Kaumo shared.
He explained that early accordions were button-operated, with diatonic tonality capable of only major scales. These were often called button boxes.
Decades after the classic photo was taken, Polka fever took over the community. The late Elsie Frolic became the leader of the Rock Springs Button Box Band, a new group that caught the attention of Sweetwater County with their catchy, foot-tapping polka tunes.
Kaumo, recalling the fun memories at the annual polka festival in the 80s, said that Frolic’s husband, John, played the button box too. Schnauber was a member as well as Carl Bozner.
When an accordion player takes the stage, Kaumo said that attendees expect to hear the anthem of Rock Springs, “Slick Umbrella Polka,” written by Frankie Yankovic.
“If you can’t play it, you’re in trouble!”
As soon as Kaumo discovered the names of the button-box players in the photo, he contacted Cleveland Polka Hall of Music to share the news. Included in the photo are John Golob, Jack Taucher, Frank Zagger, Max Kershisnik, Joe Kramer, (founder of the band), Jack Seppich and Tony Zupence.