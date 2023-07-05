players

Rock Springs resident Rich Kaumo recently shared the identities of a button-box band that has connections to families in Sweetwater County. From left to right, seated, are John Golob and Jack Taucher. From left to right, standing, are Frank Zagger, Max Kershisnik, Joe Kramer, Jack Seppich and Tony Zupence. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rich Kaumo

ROCK SPRINGS – “Who are these guys?” is a question most spectators ask about a 1927 photo in the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame.

For almost a millennium, the photo’s only clue was that it was taken at New Studio Photography in Rock Springs.

