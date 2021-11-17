ROCK SPRINGS – Former Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers volleyball standout Cali Pollastro has just finished up her freshman year at Utah State University Eastern and is looking to make that similar impact that she did during her time at Rock Springs.
“It has been amazing, and I’ve learned and grown as an athlete so much,” Pollastro said about her transition to college. “The other two girls that play my position are phenomenal athletes and I’ve never seen two girls like them before. It is such a blessing to learn from them and I’ve never been in such a competitive of an environment. I love it since I am pushed every day in practice. I have the mindset that each day I am going to get better and if I don’t I know my team will.”
Pollastro admits it was hard going from playing every day in high school to going to college and playing in a reserve role, but she loves the fact that this new role allows her to grow and learn. She calls it a “blessing in disguise” being in this new position in her volleyball career.
At Rock Springs, Pollastro was one of the best products to come out of her hometown. She led the entire state in blocks in her junior year alone and played volleyball all four years. The Rock Springs native also holds the high jump record in track and field for her high school.
“I got that honor last spring,” Pollastro said of her high jump record. “That was super fun. I love track and the results are completely up to me. The work I put in at practice shows in the meets.”
Pollastro had a tough decision to make when choosing which college to attend this fall but says it was a no brainer after she visited Utah State Univeristy Eastern.
“I really loved the environment. It has a small-town vibe but a really competitive program that is very successful. The community is such a family to us. It was also close to home but then my family moved across the country, but I love where I’m at. I committed really early, in the winter of my junior year, but I always had a super strong feeling that this is where I was supposed to be.”
As for the future, Pollastro would actually love to stay a third year at Utah State Eastern if she could.
“If I had it my way, I’d love to stay here another season. I’m falling in love with the city of Price, my teammates and the coaching staff. It’s been such a great experience and the whole program is like an entire family.”
Pollastro also has another talent that is outside of the volleyball or track space. In her spare time, she is actually an avid baker.
“I really love to bake cookies,” Pollastro said with a huge smile on her face. “When I was in Rock Springs, I did a cookie delivery service in the summer. I worked four days a week and made enough money to last me through the school year. I remember every Mondays and Tuesdays I would bake like 400 cookies and have to deliver them in bags of 10."
Pollastro described these baking experiences as some of her “best memories from back home.”