power box

This miner-themed mural was designed by Rock Springs resident Jessica Evans for the power box on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will host ribbon cuttings for the recent power box art projects on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Chamber of Commerce will host ribbon cuttings for newly wrapped utility boxes throughout Rock Springs on Wednesday, Oct, 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. on both evenings.

The Rock Springs Box Art Committee unveiled the first community mural on a power box at Western Wyoming Community College in September 2019.

