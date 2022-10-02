This miner-themed mural was designed by Rock Springs resident Jessica Evans for the power box on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will host ribbon cuttings for the recent power box art projects on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Chamber of Commerce will host ribbon cuttings for newly wrapped utility boxes throughout Rock Springs on Wednesday, Oct, 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. on both evenings.
The Rock Springs Box Art Committee unveiled the first community mural on a power box at Western Wyoming Community College in September 2019.
According to a 2019 press release by the committee, the box art project has been a long-held dream of Peg Larson, senior student success advisor at Western Wyoming Community College, who has fond memories of the artistic power boxes in her hometown of Missoula, Montana.
Local artist Susie von Ahrens has had similar dreams of seeing the community enhanced by the decorative power boxes. Together, they founded the Rock Springs Box Art Committee.
The public is invited to attend these ribbon-cuttings, beginning at Box 1.
Wednesday, October 5
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Box 1 - Bottom of Grant St.
Artist: Amber Marie Hunt
Title of Art: Teton Skull
Sponsored By: Wyoming Community Foundation
Box 2 - Corner of College and Foothill (By car wash)
Artist: Amanda Romero
Title of Art: Cactus Flower
Sponsored By: Wyoming Community Foundation
Box 3 - Corner of College and Pacific (Stop light across from Dominios)
Artist: Jamie Green
Title of Art: Wyoming Pike
Sponsored By: Wyoming Community Foundation
Box 4 - College Drive in front of Arthur Park
Artist: Mae Sota
Title of Art: Japanese Culture
Sponsored By: International Day Committee
Thursday, October 6
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Box 5 - Sweetwater and Cripple Creek
Artist: Rick Jones
Title of Art: Evening Runners
Sponsored By: International Day Committee
Box 6 - Foothill across from Trona Valley
Artist: Jamie Green
Title of Art: Fall Waterfall
Sponsored By: Wyoming Community Foundation
Box 7 - Dewar Dr. In front of Baymont Hotel
Artist: Jessica Evans
Title of Art: 1600
Sponsored By: Wyoming Community Foundation
Rock Springs resident Jessica Evans designed the miner-themed mural, "1600," on Power Box No. 7, located in front of Baymont Hotel, 2717 Dewar Dr. She explained that she wanted to depict a miner working 1,600 feet below the surface.
"If you haven't ever been or worked underground, it's hard to imagine but all the underground workers understand it right away," said Evans. "It's wonderful to have my work recognized but this whole program is fantastic for our community."