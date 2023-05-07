ROCK SPRINGS – Two women who paved the way for VIRS Respite Care and Hospice of Sweetwater County were honored at the 8th annual Power of the Purse on Saturday, May 6, at Holiday Inn in Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care is a non-profit organization that provides in-home personal care for aging and disabled individuals.
Hospice of Sweetwater County, another non-profit agency, offers the support and care a person needs during the end-of-life process.
Attendees at the event honored Linda Garner.
Garner started her career at VIRS Respite Care in 1983 as a CNA. After a few years in that role, she became the respite care coordinator. She was the director of VIRS Tree of Sharing for over 20 years and helped the lives of many children in need. With over 30 years at VIRS Respite Care, she retired and traveled around the world with her husband John and their extended family.
Garner’s daughter, Melissa Searle, spoke about her mother to attendees at the gathering. Searle is the co-executive director at VIRS Respite Care.
In 2018, Garner was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 2022.
“My mom always came with me to Power of the Purse,” said Searle. “This is the first year she isn’t here.”
She said that something as simple as a purse could help women empower each other in the community.
Searle shared that when she and her two brothers were younger, her mother had a big purse filled with “anything that we could possibly need.”
“I used to think if I needed anything, my mom would have it,” she said.
During Garner’s time as a coordinator at respite care, she empowered many CNA’s and nurses, according to Searle.
“The advice she gave is still with our current CNA’s,” Searle pointed out. “If you join our group, it’s like the mob – you don’t leave!”
By the time Garner organized the Tree of Sharing, her purse got bigger, Searle noted.
“I watched my mother empower numerous mothers to give their children amazing Christmases and to pay it forward when they could.”
Searle also witnessed Garner handle a crisis such as donated gifts catching fire, lack of sponsors, and how she would rally the community to help.
When the opportunity for Searle to work in respite care came, she took it. She knew first-hand what it was like to take care of a sick child and still meet her own needs.
“I was lucky I had a mom who had my back and empowered me to follow my dreams,” Searle expressed. “She not only empowered me, but my wonderful sisters-in-law, our daughters and my granddaughter.”
Searle noticed that when Garner retired from respite care, she traded her purse for a rugged, smaller purse and a passport, leaving a legacy for women she had worked with.
“I found that my mother’s purse got smaller as she got older,” she shared. “Not because we didn’t need her purse anymore, but because she showed us how to fill our own purses.”
Attendees also celebrated the life of Pam Jelaca.
It was after the death of Jelaca’s father when she became familiar with hospice. Jelaca’s husband, Joe, was on the board of directors.
After volunteering for a few years, Jelaca chose to pursue a career with hospice when she was offered a position as a social services coordinator in which she oversaw and coordinated the volunteer program and implemented a bereavement program that would go on to change so many lives.
Jelaca taught so many not only about, but also how to navigate through the process of grief. She was a service coordinator for four years and in 1991, she became the executive director. She implemented and created numerous programs and services that are still used today.
During her career, Jelaca was also a dedicated wife and full-time mother of three children and later, a grandmother. She retired in 2017 after 32 years with hospice.
Jelaca passed away in November of 2022.
Jelaca’s daughter, Kara Jelaca, spoke about her mother, too.
“Not all of us are blessed with the compassion and empathy that our hospice angels have,” said Kara. “Fortunately, my mom was.”
Kara had heard a song recently by Ed Sheeran called “Supermarket Flowers,” in which he refers to his mother as “an angel in the shape of my mom.”
“All of us have a shape of an angel in our mothers, grandmothers, friends and co-workers.”
Nutrition therapist Kristine May, a nutrition therapy practitioner from Pocatello, Idaho, was the keynote speaker.
Deer Trail Assisted Living sponsored the annual event, and the Rock Springs High School Health Academy students were volunteers at this year’s fundraiser, as well.
“We can’t lose sight that our journey isn’t intended to end here, no matter how tough this road gets or what others’ opinions are, we will continue as women, to be someone else’s sunshine through their storm,” said Kolbi McKenzie, owner of Elements – Integrative Wellness Center.