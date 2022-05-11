...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to
60 mph, possible.
* WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County
Lower Elevations, Rock Springs and Green River and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of blowing snow will be
possible across Sweetwater County during the morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
ROCK SPRINGS – The preliminary budget for the general fund for the 2022-2023 fiscal year was approved by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board at the meeting on Monday, May 9.
Th grand total listed for the preliminary budget is $89,221,987. That number has decreased by $78,355 compared to the amount listed in the 2021-2022 approved budget, which was $89,300,342.
Chief financial officer Scot Duncan stated that the main reason for the decrease is due to the loss of ADMs (Average Daily Memberships).
“The district receives a large portion of state funding based on student enrollment. So, when student enrollment is down, state revenues are usually down as well.”
Three of the items on the expenditure budget are listed as having contingencies.
The “tuition-disables students” portion that is listed under programs has been allocated $1,760,000 of the preliminary budget. It has decreased $428,415 compared to its amount of 42,188,415 that was in the 2021-2022 approved budget.
The “tuition-disabled students” portion of the preliminary budget is listed as having a contingency of $350,000.
“It means that we’ve taken $350,000 of the money that was budgeted in this current year and put it down in the cash reserve contingency,” Duncan said.
The “psychological programs” portion of the budget has been allocated $968,558. It has decreased by $313,600 compared to the amount of $1,282,158 that was in the 2021-2022 approved budget.
It is listed as having a contingency of $200,000.
“It’s the same for this one. $200,000 was moved out of that line item so that expenditure budget was decreased by that amount.”
“Fiscal services” has been allocated $1,415,667 in the preliminary budget. It has decreased by $220,904 compared to the amount of $1,636,571 that was in the 2021-2022 approved budget.
It is listed as having a contingency of $450,000.
Additionally, it was approved to advertise for a public hearing on June 27, 2022. It will be held in order to amend the 2021-2022 budget. The general fund, special revenue funds, capital project funds and other district funds “in the event transfers or overruns occur in specific areas” will be amended during the public hearing.