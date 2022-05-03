ROCK SPRINGS – The preliminary budget for the city of Rock Springs for the period ending on June 30, 2023, is up for approval from the Rock Springs City Council.
In the supporting documents accompanying the meeting’s agenda, it states that the preliminary budget up for approval shows an anticipated shortfall of $4,064,543.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo stated, “The shortfall we are faced with is similar to last year. Declining revenues topped with an increased need to provide city services and the inflated cost of labor and materials for ongoing projects create a perfect storm for a budget shortfall again this year.
“In order to complete much needed infrastructure projects, our community needs to realize the importance of supporting the Specific Purpose Tax to keep up with infrastructure improvements in our communities as we simply cannot fund these projects through the general fund, it just isn't possible. If we want to have reliable infrastructure, we need to be willing to help fund it.”
Additionally, the supporting documents state that sales and use tax is currently budgeted at a 10% increase from the prior fiscal year’s estimate.
The documents state, “This trends closely with inflation rates for the region. The sales and use tax payments received in May and June could have a large impact on the next version of the budget presented in June.”
Also included in the preliminary budget is an anticipated 7% increase in water rates as well as a 5% increase in sewer rates.
“The Water Fund increase of 7% includes 3% for the water purchase from the JPWB (they increased their rate to us by 4.25%), 2% for inflation of operational and maintenance costs (this has been 1% in normal years) and 2% for the Crossroads Project SRF Loan,” Kaumo stated.”
“The Sewer Fund increase of 5% includes inflation of operational and maintenance costs and a reserve that was started for a future building project at the WRF site.”
Kaumo added, “A 1% increase in water rates generates approximately $140,0000 - $150,000 in revenue annually and a 1% increase in sewer rates generates approximately $40,000 - $50,000 in revenue annually.”
Additional information pertaining to the preliminary budget and other items to be covered at the meeting can be found on the agenda.
The Rock Springs City Council meeting will be held at City Hall, located at 212 D St., on Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m.