SCS

Linda Acker, CEO of Southwest Counseling Services in Rock Springs, discussed mental illness, substance use disorders and Title 25 to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2, in Green River. Southwest Counseling Services served almost 3,000 clients in 2022.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

Acker pointed out that mental health issues have “come to the forefront” and the stigma is getting lower, more people are coming into treatment on their own and they’re not afraid to ask for help.

