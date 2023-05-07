SWEETWATER COUNTY – Linda Acker, CEO of Southwest Counseling Services, discussed mental illness, substance use disorders and Title 25 to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2, in Green River.
Acker pointed out that mental health issues have “come to the forefront” and the stigma is getting lower, more people are coming into treatment on their own and they’re not afraid to ask for help.
According to Acker, Southwest Counseling Services served almost 3,000 clients in 2022.
Acker said that one in five adults will experience a mental illness in their lifetime and one in seven from age 12 and up will have a substance use disorder.
She mentioned that more and more young people are being treated for anxiety, depression and ADHD.
She also noted that the suicide rate in Wyoming is exceedingly high. Suicide is the fourth cause of death for the age group of 12 to 18.
The agency also provides sub-acute care, formerly known as crisis stabilization. According to Acker, sub-acute care is “one step away from being hospitalized for Title 25.”
According to Title 25, Institutions of the State, Wyoming State Statute 25-10-110, if an individual is “mentally ill” or a danger to themselves and others based on a definition in Wyoming state law, government actors are authorized to involuntarily commit that person under certain circumstances. This involuntary commitment is called a Title 25 hold and often describes the individual as being “titled.”
Acker told the commission that Southwest Counseling has very limited beds; however, they have a subcontract with Uinta County.
“They have beds for those with mental illness and they're in close proximity to the state hospital, so they really provide a needed service, and we work in conjunction with the state hospital.”
According to Acker, 78% of Southwest’s funding comes from the state of Wyoming.
“There's not one area of our community that's not touched by mental illness or substance disorder,” Acker said.
Southwest Counseling is based on an individual’s ability to pay.
For instance, Acker said that some people will come in and pay $6.00 and the state of Wyoming picks up the remaining part of the bill.
According to Southwest Counseling’s annual report, they are the first certified community behavioral health center (CBHC) that has that designation in the state of Wyoming.
She said that addiction is a chronic disease and that when treatment works, the person “comes back to living a fulfilling life.”
Acker revealed that “a tsunami of mental illness and substance abuse is coming” and that “there's not enough providers anywhere in the country.”
Commissioner Robb Slaughter noted that Title 25 has been an issue for a long time. He said that rather than discussing the issues leading up to Title 25 in a Zoom meeting, everyone involved should gather in-person to talk about the issues.
“There's no doubt in my mind you're trying to do everything you can in the best interest of the citizens,” Slaughter told Acker. “I think the hospital is trying to do the same thing. I'm sure the sheriff's department is doing the same.”
He pointed out that there's a missing link.
“I think the only way you get to that point is by having all of the principles in the room together.”
Acker was in favor of the idea.
“I think Zooms have an appropriate place, but I think this is a huge issue,” she expressed. “It's only going to get worse. I think the key is we have to prevent and intervene as soon as we possibly can rather than wait for a Title 25 to happen.”
Acker mentioned that several people have stopped utilizing services once they leave the hospital and have “resurfaced.”
Chairman Keaton West expressed concerns for mentally ill individuals who keep getting arrested for various crimes.
Acker agreed that it’s a complex problem.
“The jail absolutely sees mental illness in there,” she said. “It's just going to get so much worse if we don't do early intervention and as much prevention as possible.”
“The more we talk about mental illness, the more we normalize it as a part of life. Treatment is available. We need to change our attitude towards people who are addicted to substances; we've got to change our attitude towards mental illness.”
She applauded Gov. Mark Gordon for doing “an outstanding job” of bringing mental illness to the forefront.
Acker stated that Title 25 is “going through the roof already,” but it is still a high priority for them.
“The most effective treatment will be in your own community.”
She said, “Southwest Counseling right now is teetering because we don't have enough masters level clinicians.
“We're continuing to handle the load, but it's getting more difficult all the time.”
She said, “I feel like in so many cases by the time somebody's a Title 25, we've already failed them. If they could have walked into a clinic ahead of time and gotten some preliminary care, we might have avoided them becoming a Title 25. Visiting a clinician is considerably cheaper than putting somebody, involuntarily, into a locked room and providing them with a lot of medical care. Title 25 shouldn't be the goal for gold standard care. We need to take care of people long before it gets that far.”
She said that getting individuals centered again so they can start thinking more clearly and acting better is important.
Chairman Keaton West told Acker that it sounds like there are “more difficult situations ahead for mental health” and struggles within the community and the state.
He said that the commission will keep plugging away at it and hopefully they can get together and participate in a workshop such as one Slaughter alluded to.