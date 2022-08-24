SWEETWATER COUNTY – The WyoPreps.com Preseason Coaches and Media Football Poll was released on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and there are some familiar teams from Sweetwater County mentioned in the Top 5.
In Class 4a, the Rock Springs High School Tigers are gearing up to make another run to the state championship game. Last fall, the Tigers powered through the playoffs to set them off for a state title matchup against Sheridan High School.
The Tigers lost the title game, but it was still a memorable season for the players, coaching staff, school and Rock Springs community.
The Tigers begin this season ranked No. 5 in the polls, receiving 78 total points. Rock Springs received three votes for second, three for third, one for fourth and three more for fifth.
The 2021 state champions, Sheridan Broncs, rank first to begin the season. They received 14 first-place votes, three for second and another for fourth.
Cheyenne East High School ranks second, while Natrona County High School and Thunder Basin High School rank third and fourth, respectively.
In Class 1A 6-Man football, the Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns snuck their way into the Top 5 in the fifth slot.
The Pronghorns received a total of 45 points, giving them a tie in the rankings with Burlington High School. Farson-Eden received one vote for second, another for third, three for fourth and two for fifth.
Little Snake River High School, the state champions from a season ago, begin the season ranked first in the poll. Dubois High School and Encampment ranked tied for second, while Meeteetse ranks fourth.