The Tigers begin this season ranked No. 5 in the polls, receiving 78 total points. Rock Springs received three votes for second, three for third, one for fourth and three more for fifth. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The WyoPreps.com Preseason Coaches and Media Football Poll was released on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and there are some familiar teams from Sweetwater County mentioned in the Top 5.

In Class 4a, the Rock Springs High School Tigers are gearing up to make another run to the state championship game. Last fall, the Tigers powered through the playoffs to set them off for a state title matchup against Sheridan High School.

