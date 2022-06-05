From left to right, PFLAG President Karla Stone Valencia and founding member Monique Gallegos pose with one of the flags they are hanging for the inaugural Pride in the Park which takes place Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Expedition Island/Evers Park in Green River.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Residents are banding together to provide friendship and support at the inaugural Pride in the Park.
According to Amber Marie Hunt, secretary of the local upcoming PFLAG chapter, they wanted to start an event that will be welcoming to all. PFLAG is the oldest LGBTQIA+ support group in the United States.
“We want there to be a place for people to connect and find camaraderie and support,” said Hunt. “When we are a full chapter, we'll be holding events that include connection building, learning and support for all on both sides of the LGBT community, those that are struggling to find their place and those who are struggling to help give us a place.”
Hunt explained that the public should expect the first-ever Pride in the Park in Green River to be simple and to the point. Attendees will hear music, play games and receive free flags and stickers. Complimentary face painting will be available and friendly people will be on-site for others to talk to. They will also have a sign-up sheet for those who would like to be contacted about future events and how they can be involved.
“We hope that people will learn that there are others like themselves out here. They want to connect with others and get to know them,” Hunt shared. “We also want the community at large to be able to interact with us and get to know us, to know we are here to provide friendship and support to people going through a myriad of situations.”
Hunt noted that everyone’s situation is unique. Some individuals may hesitate in attending the inaugural event.
“We hear you and understand your reluctance,” she expressed. “We have worked hard to ensure safety, but we don't want anyone to put themselves where they don't feel safe because everyone's journey is so different.
“We suggest baby steps. Come to one of our meetings, meet us or attend something lower key,” she advised.
Depending on attendance, meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 p.m. at the Sunshine Room at Mansface Retirement Community in Green River. Call Hunt at 843-323-2218 or send an email to ambermariestudios@gmail.com for updated information regarding meetings.
“Work up to a bigger event where you aren't afraid to be seen and be yourself.”
Pride in the Park takes place at Expedition Island in Green River on Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.