Image one
Image courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) Theatre Department will present Noel Coward’s classic comedy Private Lives on April 20, 21, and 22, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m.

The performances will be presented in the Western Theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 13 without a parent due to adult themes, alcohol, and smoking.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus