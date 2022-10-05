Patricia and Robby

Sweetwater County residents listened to a presentation about Project Bison during a town hall meeting at Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Patricia Loria, vice-president of CarbonCapture Inc. and Robby Rockey, President and CEO of Frontier Carbon Solutions, take turns answering questions from the audience. 

ROCK SPRINGS – A conversation group conducted a town hall meeting at Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to discuss Project Bison, a five-megaton direct air capture carbon removal project in Wyoming and how it will impact the state.

Presenters included Patricia Loria, vice-president of CarbonCapture Inc., (CCI), Justin Loyka, energy programs manager in Lander, and J. Fred McLaughlin, director for the Center for Economic and Geological Research at University of Wyoming. They revealed how they intend to permanently remove five million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) every year by 2030.

