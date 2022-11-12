Image one

Lincoln Middle School was recognized for being a 2021-2022 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

 Rocket Miner Photo

GREEN RIVER – Lincoln Middle School was recognized for being a 2021-2022 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Lincoln Middle School’s principal, Matthew Mikkelsen, gave a presentation concerning the recognition during the meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus