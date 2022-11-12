GREEN RIVER – Lincoln Middle School was recognized for being a 2021-2022 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Lincoln Middle School’s principal, Matthew Mikkelsen, gave a presentation concerning the recognition during the meeting.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools that are committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. In order to be eligible for the designation, Lincoln Middle School had to meet certain criteria.
The school had to have more than 50% of the student body participate in a PLTW Gateway unit during the 2020-21 school year. Lincoln Middle School also had to have at least 25% of the students who participated in a PLTW Gateway unit during the 2020-21 school year also participate in at least one other PLTW Gateway unit (two or more units total) during the tenure at the school.
Additionally, the school had to also offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade (sixth-eighth grades).
According to Mikkelsen, Lincoln Middle School was also required to “have strategies and supports in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender and can support such claims with relevant data.”
“There are 134 middle schools across the nation that achieved this accomplishment,” Mikkelsen said.
During the meeting, Mikkelsen also introduced the Lincoln Middle School teachers
“Ms. Stanton teaches design and modeling for us. It’s a sixth grade required course for all students.”
“Tara Flom teaches medical detectives and magic of electrons. It’s a combined semester class, which the kids are really into,” Mikkelsen said.
Mikkelsen also introduced Jason Wheeler.
“Mr. Wheeler is teaching computer science and innovators for makers, which is a seventh grade required course,” he said. “He’s also teaching app creators for us.”
The last teacher Mikkelsen introduced was Stormy Hoover.
“Stormy is our go-to here. She’s our para educator who works in all of these guys classrooms,” Mikkelsen said. “Anytime somebody is gone, she fills in and steps in. She has to know everything in all classes; where all these guys get a designated one, she has to know them all. So, she does a really nice job for us, as well.”
The three teachers that were recognized but were not present include Justin Lamb who teaches flight in space, Darren Howard who teaches science of technology and Shone Mitchelson who teaches green architecture.
Mikkelsen said that they are currently working on applying for the PLTW grant that would help the school with a few more options and supplement the courses offered.
He also said that they want to add an energy and the environment course, engage community stakeholders and add dynamic teachers to current courses to open scheduling opportunities for students.