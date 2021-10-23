FARSON-EDEN – The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns lost their last home game of the season on Saturday Oct. 23, to the Rattlers of Little Snake River High School by the score of 29-12.
Things seemed to be going in the Pronghorns’ favor in the first half, as their defense only gave up one touchdown to the Rattlers. The defending 6-Man West state champions managed to grab two touchdowns in the first half and looked well on their way to upsetting the No. 1 team in state.
The second half was a different ball game. The Pronghorns couldn’t find the paydirt and failed to score in the second half. Two crucial interceptions thrown in the second half halted potential opportunities for the Pronghorns to get back into the game. The Rattlers managed to score 22 second half points and win the game 29-12.
Head coach Marvin Applequist knew exactly what the downfall was for his Pronghorns on their Senior Day.
“Just too many turnovers in the second half and they were just killers especially that onside kick to start the third quarter,” Coach Applequist said.
Applequist lost 10 seniors from his state championship team entering the season and believes this is a critical reason why they won’t be defending their crown when the playoffs start.
“This is the first time we haven’t made the playoffs so it’s a hard pill to swallow. These guys worked hard and I’m proud of what we did this game. It’s sad we aren’t defending our throne but at least we didn’t quit.
Applequist knows this isn’t the season he wanted but he’s very optimistic now and for the future. He is ready to get back to work so that he can make Farson-Eden High School a powerhouse for next season.