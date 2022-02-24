SWEETWATER COUNTY – There weren't many changes in the 11th WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll, which was released on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Class 4A
At the highest level in the state, there was only one change in the Top 5 rankings. Thunder Basin High School remains at No. 1 after receiving 17 first-place votes.
The only change came in the second and third spots. Cheyenne East High School jumped Kelly Walsh High School for the second ranking. Kelly Walsh fell from No. 2 to No. 3.
Sheridan High School remains at No. 4 and Cheyenne Central High School remains at No. 5.
For the Green River High School Wolves, they received one vote for the fifth spot in this week’s poll. The Wolves are currently 13-5 so far this season and are 8-1 in 4A West Conference action. Their only loss in conference came against the Riverton High School Wolverines, who are currently ranked just outside of the poll with a 15-5 overall record and 9-0 conference record.
Class 3A
There were hardly any changes to the Top 5 at the Class 3A level.
Douglas High School remains at No. 1, Worland High School at No. 2 and Rawlins High School at No. 3. Lyman High School improved to No. 4 after being tied in that spot last week with Buffalo High School.
Buffalo sits fifth in the poll.
Powell High School, Lander High School and Kemmerer High School received votes as well.
Class 2A
There were some slight differences in the poll at the Class 2A level.
The Top 2 teams remain the same. Pine Bluffs High School sits at No. 1 and Tongue River High School sits at No. 2.
Rock Mountain High School improved to the third spot in this week’s rankings, while Wind River High School fell to No. 4.
Big Horn High School, which wasn’t ranked last week, are now rated as the fifth-best squad in the state. Wyoming Indian High School fell outside of the rankings.
Greybull High School and Big Piney High School also received votes.
Class 1A
The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns improved in this week’s poll.
The Pronghorns improved to the No. 4 spot in the rankings. They are currently 8-11 overall this season and are 4-4 in 1A Southwest Quadrant action, which is good for third in the standings. The Pronghorns’ improvement in the poll pushed Little Snake River High School down to the No. 5 spot.
The Top 3 remain the same, however. Upton High School is ranked first, Dubois High School is ranked second and Saratoga High School is ranked third.
Burlington High School, Kaycee High School, Meeteetse High School, Cokeville High School, Lingle-Ft. Laramie High School and Southeast High School also received votes.
Editor’s Note: This was written on Thursday, Feb. 24, prior to publication date. The records of the teams mentioned may change.