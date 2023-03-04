The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will vote on the approval of the submission of the proposed Bachelor of Applied Science in Elementary Education program to the Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC) for their consideration during the meeting on Thursday, March 9.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will vote on the approval of the submission of the proposed Bachelor of Applied Science in Elementary Education program to the Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC) for their consideration during the meeting on Thursday, March 9.
On Feb. 27, 2019, senate File 111 was passed by legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon on March 15, 2019.
According to the agenda, “The bill authorizes Wyoming community colleges to offer applied baccalaureate programs, requires Wyoming’s Community College Commission to approve new applied baccalaureate programs offered at Wyoming community colleges and conforms provisions of the Hathaway scholarship program to allow students enrolled in Wyoming community colleges’ applied baccalaureate programs to use the scholarship while enrolled.
“This legislation creates a path for Western to develop, seek authorization for and implement a Bachelor of Applied Science in Elementary Education.”
The Bachelor of Applied Science in Elementary Education program at Western was developed with the support from school district leaders in the college’s service area, as well as other academic and service areas within Western.
“Western’s leadership team believes that Western is prepared to provide the Bachelor of Applied Science in Elementary Education degree, including all requisite supporting services for its Bachelor of Applied Science students.”
The board meeting will be held on Western’s main campus, located at 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs, in room 3060 at 6:45 p.m.