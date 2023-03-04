Image one

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees  will vote on the approval of the submission of the proposed Bachelor of Applied Science in Elementary Education program to the Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC) for their consideration during the meeting on Thursday, March 9.

On Feb. 27, 2019, senate File 111 was passed by legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon on March 15, 2019.

