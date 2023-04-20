SWEETWATER COUNTY – A proposal to change the boundaries at Buckboard Marina stirred up concerns during the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
Residents discussed issues such as public access to the water and land after the proposed realignment and viable operations due to the decline of water.
According to the proposal, the water acreage would be removed, and areas of land would be added to the east and south, including camping areas in the southern part of Buckboard Marina.
According to Sweetwater County resident Les Tanner, who was the former owner of Buckboard Marina for 50 years, Buckboard Marina hasn’t been a full-service marina since 2019.
Tanner is aware that the proposal will shut down the shoreline around Buckboard Bay and north of it.
He pointed out that locals and tourists enjoyed fishing at the lake, even when they didn’t have boats.
“It was the only place at the gorge where these folks have easy access to,” Tanner said. “You didn’t need a four-wheel drive to get in there.”
He added, “They’re giving up the water rights for this land and once that happens, there will never be a marina on the Flaming Gorge.
“We have fought the forest service tooth and nail for 50 years to keep a marina in Wyoming.”
Tanner revealed that aircraft had been flying into congested areas at the gorge.
“If we don’t fight it, we won’t have a marina in Wyoming. It’s very economical. We bring a lot of people out here.”
Sweetwater County resident Sherman McDonald shared his expertise since he has worked in the marina industry.
“Having a marina is very, very important to this side of Wyoming,” said McDonald. “A lot of it has to do with safety.”
He reminded those in attendance that a marina is a place for water vessels.
He indicated that because of the land swap, “we are killing access to the water and the ability to protect people, whether it’s getting fuel, to pump their boats out or search and rescue ability.”
Tanner’s son, Greg, wants to see a copy of the permit that specifies a list of requirements that current owner, Tony Valdez, needs to meet to keep operating Buckboard Marina, but the Tanners have been running into issues receiving it.
Both men pointed out that Buckboard Marina doesn’t offer fuel and other essentials marinas are known to have for locals and visitors.
According to the three men who testified, “it’s a bar” and a “campground.”
On April 16, Commissioner Robb Slaughter spent a couple of hours at Buckboard Marina to get a better feel for the layout of the forest service permitted area around the Marina and the effects that this land swap could potentially have.
He revealed that the current level of Flaming Gorge is below the south half of the boat ramp and that the two large bays to the south of Buckboard is dry.
“I was shocked to see no water in those two bays.”
Last summer, his camp was probably 100 feet from the level of the water, he told his fellow commissioners.
“If we’re to camp at the same spot now, it would probably be about 1,000 feet from the edge of the lake itself.”
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld concurred.
“I think that what we heard hits the nail right on the head. It's essential to our way of life,” said Schoenfeld. “Part of the reason that we live here in Sweetwater County is so that we can enjoy these areas.”
She proposed looking at the access for Sweetwater County and what losing that access could potentially mean for locals and visitors.
“It's a vital part of our county and it's a vital part of Wyoming as well,” she pointed out.
According to Schoenfeld, Sweetwater County land use director Eric Bingham, has begun writing a letter informing the forest service that the commission opposes the land swap proposal.
Representatives from Ashley National Forest gave a presentation on the extension of the boundaries at the Buckboard Marina to the commissioners.
According to Brian Wilson, district ranger for the Flaming Gorge, public scoping will end on Friday, April 21. He received a notification, however, that they may be extending that.
“Once we get the feedback from that, we will be going over all the comments and concerns and then moving forward from there,” said Wilson.
Giving a brief history of Buckboard Marina, he said that it is one of their partners out of the three marinas that are in the Flaming Gorge district.
Wilson said that the forest service’s goals is to help preserve the recreational opportunities for recreational users in Wyoming and to help Buckboard Marina be viable and operational during the decline of the water levels.
He noted that water levels are improving, which is “great to hear,” since the owner of Buckboard Marina has been moving his docks further and further out as the water levels dropped.
“Another 35 feet of water drop would be devastating.”
Wilson said that the agency has been struggling with the south end, especially regarding public safety and property destruction.
According to Wilson, no camping is allowed ¼ mile from any developed site.
“It’s a restricted area now that people are currently camping in,” he pointed out, adding the law enforcement officer assigned to the area has seen sanitation and public safety issues.
Wilson told the commission that the agency is working on a sustainable water system.
Chairman Keaton West shared his skepticism of the proposal.
“It just seems like a heck of a lot of work with on some unknowns,” said West. “What happens if this land swap takes place and then next year it's even worse and the year after that it's even worse?”
West expressed concerns for receiving different information regarding current water levels.
Wilson admitted that his department doesn’t have much authority on the “water level subject” and that it has been “challenging to work through.”
On Thursday, April 20, West and the Board of County Commissioners wrote a letter to Jayson Roundy of Ashley National Forest.
“The Flaming Gorge National recreation area is an exceptional asset to our community that provides outdoor recreation opportunities and is a part of the local culture and economy. Preservation and maintenance of public access for multiple uses is of upmost importance to Sweetwater County and its residents.”
The letter added, “In order for the board to provide comments, Sweetwater County will be submitting a FOIA request to obtain a copy of the special use permit so that we can properly respond to the following concerns:
- The permittee is not providing all of the services that are specific to the special use permit.
- The boundary line realignment will reduce public access to areas that provide multiple recreational use opportunities.
- The boundary line adjustment proposal to the north of Buckboard Marina could reduce the availability of both dispersed camping and recreational day use opportunities in a historic high use area.
The letter closed by stating, "Due to the approaching public scoping period deadline of April 21, 2023, Sweetwater County respectfully requests for an extension of the public scoping period to provide sufficient time to obtain copies of the special use permit and provide comments. Sweetwater County understands the importance of the operation of Buckboard Marina and looks forward to working with the forest service through the permitting process."