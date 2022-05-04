SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Commission had a discussion concerning the next steps for the specific purpose tax initiative during the meeting on Tuesday, May 3.
This discussion was had following the ending of a two-week community-wide survey.
The survey was launched on March 31 in order to “gather initial feedback from the community on a potential specific purpose tax.”
Around 900 people participated and 860 completed the survey during the two weeks the survey was up, March 31 - April 15, 2022.
Based on those who participated in the survey, 54% of those who responded have lived in Sweetwater County for 15 years or more and 84% of them voted in every recent, local election.
Additionally, 28% said that they were willing to pay an extra 1% sales/use tax for five years or less. According to the results, an additional 10% supported the increase for up to 10 years and 17% were undecided.
There were 35% that were unwilling to pay an extra 1% sales/use tax for any amount of time.
Concerning the results of the survey, Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said that the survey was done with “minimal information on the projects.”
“We don’t have even a list of projects that we’re moving forward with yet. We haven’t made a decision around that.”
Survey participants got to see a full list that was put out but don’t have any details.
Filling out the survey included ranking the typed of projects that should be prioritized.
The top three were maintenance and improvements to streets, sewer systems and water facilities. Wastewater facilities, dirt road paving, flood mitigation, sewer services to areas with out and new equipment such as ambulances were some of the other priorities.
After looking at the results of the survey, Schoenfeld said that the committee looked at which type of projects should be included as well as a timeline for the tax.
“After reading through all of these, the committee looked at figuring out a way to streamline it and get rid of any projects that are not basic infrastructure projects in the communities,” Schoenfeld said. “We need to look at how we can keep it under five years.”
Schoenfeld added that the residents are not interested in considering quality of life projects after looking at the survey results.
All of the smaller communities in Sweetwater County have cut back on their individual lists of projects while still including their top priority infrastructure projects, according to Schoenfeld.
“The Sweetwater Events Complex has elected to withdraw all of their projects for the one waterline installation because they won’t be able to meet current fire code without that.”
Furthermore, Green River has cut all of its quality of life projects.
When looking at and considering a menu-style option on the ballot that lists the projects, Schoenfeld said that choosing that format could to the smaller communities in the county not getting enough votes in order to complete their projects.
Another public meeting will be held to discuss the specific purpose tax on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 - 7:30 p.m. It will be held at Western Wyoming Community College in Room 3650. Schoenfeld said that the meeting will be an open public forum to allow people to come and go. There will also be an option for people to attend the meeting through Zoom.