ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Prospectors, the local United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) team, made its debut this weekend at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
The Prospectors hosted teams from Bellingham, Washington, and Provo, Utah, for the home opening weekend.
In the first-ever home game on Friday, Sept. 30, the Prospectors defeated the Bellingham Blazers, 5-1. Jorie Boyd and Kyle Avery of the Prospectors each had two goals for the squad with Karston Searle chipping in another.
The team fell to the Provo Predators on Saturday, Oct. 1, by a 6-1 score. The Predators opened the game with four unanswered goals, scoring two in the opening period.
Matthew Pantone of the Prospectors scored the only goal for the home team in the third period.
However, the Prospectors bounced back Sunday morning, defeating the Blazers again. This time by a score of 7-2.
The Prospectors piled on the goals, early and often. Boyd had two goals for Rock Springs – one in the first and another in the second period. As a team, the Prospectors scored five goals in the second period.
Rock Springs will return to the home ice arena at the family recreation center, located 3900 Sweetwater Dr., on Saturday when the Prospectors host the Ogden Mustangs at 7:35 p.m.