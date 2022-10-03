Hockey

The Rock Springs Prospectors, the local United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) team, made its debut this weekend at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The team went 2-1 and are currently 4-2 on the season.

 Photo courtesy of Cindy Sunich

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Prospectors, the local United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) team, made its debut this weekend at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

The Prospectors hosted teams from Bellingham, Washington, and Provo, Utah, for the home opening weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus