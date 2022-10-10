prospectors

The Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Ogden Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 8, by the score of 9-2.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Ogden Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 8, by the score of 9-2.

The Prospectors scored their only goals early on in the opening period. Jorie Boyd and John Tsatzalis put the squad on the scoreboard.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus