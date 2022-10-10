Prospectors fall to Mustangs at home By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Oct 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Ogden Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 8, by the score of 9-2. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Ogden Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 8, by the score of 9-2.The Prospectors scored their only goals early on in the opening period. Jorie Boyd and John Tsatzalis put the squad on the scoreboard.After the first period, the Prospectors and Mustangs were tied at two goals each. However, the Mustangs continued to get more shots on goal throughout the game.Ogden had 46 more shots on goal than Rock Springs.In the second period, the Mustangs connected for three goals and then added another four in the final period.The Prospectors return to the ice on Friday, Oct. 21, when they host the Vernal Oilers.The game is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prospector Shot On Goal Sport Goal John Tsatzalis Final Period Game Second Period Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.