Prospectors

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Prospectors swept their competition over the weekend at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

The Prospectors played three games against the Rogue Valley Royals Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6.

