ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Prospectors swept their competition over the weekend at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
The Prospectors played three games against the Rogue Valley Royals Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6.
On Friday, Rock Springs won, 6-2. Five different Prospectors found the back of the net. Jorie Boyd scored the first in the first period. Then, Aiden Ma, John Tsatzalis and Matthew Pantone each scored a goal in the second. Ondrej Matas scored twice in the third period.
On Saturday, Rock Springs won, 3-2. It was Matas who carried the Prospectors. He scored one goal in the first period and two more in the second.
On Sunday, Rock Springs won, 9-4. The offensive explosion was led by Kyle Avery, who scored three goals for the Prospectors. He scored one in the first period and two more in the second. Tyler Rayner had two goals for Rock Springs, scoring one in the first period and another in the third. Jace Bodnar, Troy Clements, Pantone and Matas each had a goal as well.
With the victories, the Prospectors sit as the third seed in the North West division of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) with nine wins and four losses.
Rock Springs returns to the ice on Friday, Nov. 11, to face the Vernal Oilers on the road.
The Prospectors will return to their home arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, to face the Oilers at 7:35 p.m.