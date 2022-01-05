GREEN RIVER – Wyoming is one of four states in America that continues to use gas chambers to euthanize animals.
In hopes to see the gas chambers eliminated at the Green River Animal Control, animal rights protesters gathered outside of Green River City Hall Tuesday night.
Sweetwater County animal rights activist Madhu Anderson organized the protest.
“These already stressed animals are put in a small, black box,” Anderson described. “They are scared, they defecate, vomit and they claw the chamber walls, desperate to get out.
“Eventually, they die a slow and painful death.”
Green River Animal Control uses carbon monoxide through gas cylinders to euthanize animals.
“Some of the animals may have been sick with respiratory problems or heart problems or are too old or too young,” she explained. “These animals suffer longer in these chambers because the carbon monoxide takes longer to get into their lungs.
“Being stressed and suffocated is not a gentle and humane death.”
Utah, Missouri and Ohio also use gas chambers.
“There’s no reason to keep the gas chambers,” Anderson pointed out. “Four out of six animal control officers are certified in euthanizing animals by legal injection at the local animal control.”
In September of 2020, Anderson gave a presentation about “the horrors of gas chambers” during a city council meeting.
According to Anderson, she has sent several e-mails to local government representatives and has had phone conversations with them but hadn’t had any luck in convincing anyone to get rid of the gas chambers.
Anderson discovered that many residents don’t know that gas chambers exist at the Green River Animal Control.
“I’ve gone to Smith’s to spread the word and most people were shocked to learn that there are gas chambers here,” she mentioned. “They had no idea.
“That’s why it’s so important to have this protest. We’re here to bring awareness and to educate people that gas chambers are extremely inhumane.”
Anderson said that the gas chambers are dangerous to the employees as well.
“When they take the bodies out every day, they are exposed to carbon monoxide,” she revealed. “It’s not healthy for them.
“Mayor Pete, if you can hear me, please remove this gas chamber.”
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Green River Mayor Pete Rust said, “We’d like to direct the staff to move forward on this issue with the primary focus being on employee safety.”
He added that if the employee’s safety is ensured while providing whatever tools that are necessary, they can potentially look at local veterinarians.
Rust said, “In certain circumstances, it may behoove us and them – they’re the experts – when these certain situations apply that we need to support them in terms of funding.
“If we have $6,000, we can put that money towards the new kinds of tools people are using to make it safer for employees. That is everyone’s main concern in doing this.”
He pointed out that if they can do that and move it forward, they can work the details along the way.
Outside, the protesters weren’t going to allow the cold to defeat them.
“I hope they ban gas chambers for good,” said Rock Springs vegan Cheyenne Bennett.
Rock Springs resident Lillian Hall hopes the council will have more empathy after the protest.
“We’ve planted the seeds in their minds,” Hall said. “Hopefully, the gas chambers will no longer exist.”
“Yes,” Rock Springs resident Nina Chambers agreed. “They need to stop this cruelty to animals.”
Councilwoman Sherry Bushman expressed her appreciation for the protesters standing up for what they believe in before the council meeting.
“Everyone has a right to express their passion,” she stated. “Our preface was employee safety first. I think we’ll have it resolved soon.”
During the council meeting, Councilman George Jost noted the protestors’ efforts in closing down the gas chambers.
“They were very polite,” he pointed out. “I appreciated that. They made their point, but the protest was very peaceful.”
Sweetwater County activists hope that animals will be treated with compassion during every step of their journey, especially at the end of life. They will continue the fight against gas chambers. They believe the animals deserve a painless death.