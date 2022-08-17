ROCK SPRINGS – Thousands of voters chose who they thought should take office on Tuesday, Aug. 16 during the primary election.
Rock Springs resident Earl Wheatley voted at Bunning Hall, the restored freight station on South Main Street.
“I’ve been voting since I was 18 and I wouldn’t miss it,” said Wheatley. “It’s my right.”
Rock Springs resident Lorraine Muniz was excited to fill in the circles next to the candidates she believes “would do a good job.”
“I voted to help make a change,” said Muniz.
One Rock Springs couple considers voting to be “an emotional experience.”
“We are very grateful to have this opportunity,” said Rock Springs resident Colleen Chidester. “Other places are not as fortunate. This opportunity is very special and we shouldn’t take it for granted.”
Chidester added, “It is a privilege to vote. If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”
Chidester’s husband, Kent, agreed and mentioned that there are many countries that do not give citizens the chance to vote.
“Most people in the world don’t have this privilege,” he said. “It’s always been here for us. We’re very, very lucky.”
Shirley Cukale was spending the morning with the Chidesters.
“I vote for justice,” Cukale expressed. “If we don’t vote, the wrong people will take office. If we don’t vote, we could lose our freedom.”
Cukale added, “If you don’t like the candidates and you feel you can do better, vote for yourself.”
Rock Springs resident Craig Nelson said that “It’s always important to have a voice in what’s going on in the state, county and city.”
He also echoed other voters by saying, “If you don’t vote, you shouldn’t complain.”
Rock Springs resident Donna Wisniewski expressed her passion for voting as well. She voted because she wanted to make sure that “the right people get in.”
“As citizens, we have to participate,” Wisniewski shared. “You have to speak up. Whether people agree or disagree with what you say, it is important to use your voice. These days, I’m not scared for myself. I am scared for my grandchildren. They’re the ones who will pay the price if the wrong individuals are in office.”
Wisniewski also pointed out that it’s important for children to learn politics in their homes.
“There are kids out there who don’t even know who the mayor is. Educating them is important," she said.
“I worry about them. By the time they get older, they could lose the rights we enjoy today and that’s why I voted.”
