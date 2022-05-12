GREEN RIVER – Nurses Month continues in Sweetwater County as the Wyoming Nurses Association hosted the fifth annual Southwest Region Nurses Week Celebration at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River on Wednesday, May 11.
“It’s important to recognize nurses because they are the biggest faces in healthcare,” said Brenna Kirsch, Southwest Region Wyoming Nurses Association board president. “Nurses are the people who are going to spend time with our patients and it’s good to thank them and recognize them because they are working so hard.
“They have gone above and beyond.”
“We’re encouraging younger students to join the profession and that’s why we decided to offer a scholarship this year,” she added. “There are local programs for them and a lot of people don’t know that.”
The Faces of Our Future Award was presented to Mariah Hamblin.
She is a registered nurse who works on the medical/surgical floor at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She graduated from Western Wyoming Community College in 2020.
“She’s compassionate and committed to patients, students and co-workers,” Kirsch shared. “She advocates for patient safety. She’s confident and she’s a leader with minimal effort who maintains her character and integrity through these challenging times.”
Deanne Garner was the recipient for the Inspiring Our Future Nurses Award.
“She is a nursing instructor who has been a positive influence on the future nurses in Wyoming,” Kirsch expressed. “She has a passion for nursing that is reflected in her classes so students recognize that passion.”
Patty O’Lexey received the Nursing Leadership Award.
O’Lexey is the director of education at MHSC.
“Patty is always willing to jump in and help the floor nurses,” Kirsch noted.
A nomination letter described how O’Lexey assisted the emergency room staff.
“The ER was overflowing with COVID patients. We had no unit secretary and no tech or CNA to help us. The waiting room was also full of people. We were about to add another trauma to the list and I called Patty and asked her if she was busy and she was right there.”
The Excellence in Leadership Award – Lighting the Way was presented to MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Marie Clevenger.
She is also a Wyoming Nurses Association member, who in her career, has provided support to the values of WNA and the profession of nursing.
“She demonstrates professionalism in nursing and she is the voice for values of the Wyoming Nursing Association,” Kirsch said.
Out of six applications, Western Wyoming Community College nursing student Connie Brown was the recipient for the Southwest WNA scholarship.
“The nurses who have provided excellent care for me and my family inspired me to go into nursing,” said Brown. “I wanted to be a part of that.”
She added, “I’m excited that there is so much support and good mentors around here for nurses. It’s encouraging to know that when I need something, there is a team supporting me.”
Brown is going to work on her baccalaureate at University of Wyoming.
She has already been hired by Evanston Regional Hospital to start orientation as an LPN.
“There’s so much variety in nursing” Brown pointed out. “And it’s really neat to be a part of someone’s worst day or their best day. It's just fun being a part of their lives and providing care.
“It’s hard work but it helps us become more resilient.”