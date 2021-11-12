ROCK SPRINGS -- There will be a public hearing held by the Rock Springs Housing Authority during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers.
The hearing is being held to “discuss the flat rental amount for each public housing unit that complies with the requirement that all flat rents be set at no less than 80 % of the applicable Fair Market Rent (FMR) adjusted, if necessary, to account for reasonable utility costs.”
According to the agenda, the new flat rent amounts will apply to all new program admissions starting on Dec. 1, 2021.
The new flat rental amount will be offered, in addition to the income-based rental amount, to program participants that currently pay the flat rental amount when it’s time for their next annual reexamination.
The agenda also states, “The Rock Springs Housing Authority has promulgated changes to conform to the Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations.
“The new policy will be available for inspection by the public at the Rock Springs Housing Authority, 233 C St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
Additional information pertaining to the flat rental amounts can be found on the agenda which is available on the city’s website, www.rswy.net.