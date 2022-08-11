RJ's photo

Artists will be painting on August 27 along the Greenbelt for the public to watch their progress. The public is invited to the reception announcing the award winners and bid on paintings created that day at the augural Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition. 

GREEN RIVER -- The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River.

This one day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas that captivated Thomas Moran in Green River. A public reception and silent auction of the artwork will take place that day from 4 p.m. to 6p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College Green river Campus..

