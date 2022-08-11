Artists will be painting on August 27 along the Greenbelt for the public to watch their progress. The public is invited to the reception announcing the award winners and bid on paintings created that day at the augural Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition.
GREEN RIVER -- The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River.
This one day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas that captivated Thomas Moran in Green River. A public reception and silent auction of the artwork will take place that day from 4 p.m. to 6p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College Green river Campus..
“En plein air” is French for out of doors and refers to the practice of painting entire finished pictures out of doors. Many artists enjoy this method of painting
The public is invited to observe the artists at work and later that afternoon, purchase the same work they were able to watch being created. The reception that afternoon will be held to announce the award winners and hold a silent auction.
Artists and the public can learn more on the details and schedule on the CFAC webpage (cfac4art.com) under Events and directly register at http://e.givesmart.com/events/rqk.
“Artists have been painting ‘en plein air’ for centuries and holding this event highlights the beauty of our local landscapes,” said Bryce Castillon from the GRAC.
To help bring awareness and to make this new event successful, we are asking local businesses and art patrons to support Purchase Awards for the art created that day.
“Not only will you be guaranteeing a sale of artwork, but you will have it to hang in your home or business!” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “Contact either Bryce or myself and we will share how your commitment supports the artists who are participating.”
For more information, call or visit the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C Street in Rock Springs, (307)362-6212. The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.