David Tate, a member of the Rock Springs Historic Preservation committee, took a group of citizens on a historic tour in downtown Rock Springs in May of 2021. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), Certified Local Government (CLG) and Rock Springs Historical Museum are hosting several events and activities to draw attention to local historic preservation efforts throughout the month of May, in recognition of National Historic Preservation Month. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS -- May is National Historic Preservation Month and the community is invited to celebrate it in downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), Certified Local Government (CLG) and Rock Springs Historical Museum are hosting several events and activities to draw attention to local historic preservation efforts.

One such event is a historic scavenger hunt that will run the month of May. Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 South Main Street), Rock Springs Historical Museum (201 B Street), or downloaded from DowntownRS.com. Participants can return completed hunts to the Rock Springs Historical Museum for a small gift and a chance at a grand prize.

