Emilio Sanchez created this year’s Day of the Dead ofrenda, now on display at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is continuing - and expanding - a special autumn tradition by combining a special cultural Mexican dance performance and children’s activity event with its Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda exhibit.

As featured in the animated Walt Disney film Coco, Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead. It originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many Latin American countries. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos, and sugar skulls. Typically, Día de los Muertos begins on Oct.31 and lasts through Nov. 2.

