Public is invited to legislative forum at Western By Trina Dennis Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Oct 10, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a political forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.The candidates for the Wyoming Legislature will talk about issues concerning voters during the forum, which will take place at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, Room 1302.The following are the times for each legislature debate:12 p.m. - House District 4812:30 p.m. - House District 391 p.m. - House District 181:30 p.m. - House District 172 p.m. - Senate District 13For more information about the forum, call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.