WWCC building
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a political forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The candidates for the Wyoming Legislature will talk about issues concerning voters during the forum, which will take place at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, Room 1302.

