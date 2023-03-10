AM auditions

Anyone who would like to perform in a live performance is invited to audition for Actor's Mission next production, "Ripcord."

 Photo Image by Rock Springs Actors Mission

ROCK SPRINGS -- Actor's Mission is inviting those who would like to be a part of a live performance to audition for "Ripcord."

Roy O. Hansen Jr. is the director for the upcoming production. 

Tags

comments powered by Disqus