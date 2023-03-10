ROCK SPRINGS -- Actor's Mission is inviting those who would like to be a part of a live performance to audition for "Ripcord."
Roy O. Hansen Jr. is the director for the upcoming production.
According to Hansen, it's a story of two women in an assisted living center and the lengths they will go to get the bed by the window.
"It's a comedy with an emotional heart," said Hansen. "Although it may not seem like it in the beginning, by the end, it's about friendship...sort of."
Open auditions are Monday, March 13, March 14 and March 15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs.
Hansen is seeking two women who can portray women, 60-70 years old, as well as one woman who can portray 30-40 years of age and three men in their 20s to 40s.
No experience and preparation is necessary, according to Hansen.
They plan to take the stage on May 12-14 and May 18-20.
Founded in 2002, by Geoff Petersen and Sharon Dolan, Actors’ Mission is dedicated to open auditions and provides opportunities for the community to participate in theatrical experiences and to enjoy a diverse range of stage genres. Actors’ Mission has never charged admission for any regular-season performance and provides a free meal before each show. All performances are funded by grants from Sweetwater B.O.C.E.S. and The Wyoming Arts Council, as well as patron donations.
Actors’ Mission invites the public to celebrate their 20-year anniversary by auditioning for productions, volunteer in stagecraft and bringing friends to their performances.
