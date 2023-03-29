run

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) and the Exercise Science Program will host the 7th annual 5k run (or walk), Run With Sandy, on Saturday, April 29. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Western Commons.

Dr. Sandy Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years, but passed away on May 8, 2017, from breast cancer. She was highly revered and loved by Western students and faculty alike. There are many accounts of Mitchell having a long-lasting impact on people’s lives.

