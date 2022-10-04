Sheriff office

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY - The sheriff's office emergency management and homeland security division today announced an upcoming community emergency response team training opportunity for interested volunteers.

Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of emergency events occurring in their homes and communities. Participants are trained to take care of themselves, their families, and their neighbors before, during, and after a major emergency or natural disaster.

