PowWow

The Teton Powwow and Native American Showcase: Community Education Program and Dance Showcase, takes place on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 in Jackson.

 Photo Courtesy of Central Wyoming Community Collge

JACKSON -- Central Wyoming College and Native American Jump Start present Teton Powwow and Native American Showcase: Community Education Program and Dance Showcase, Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

Jackson Hole and the surrounding region are ancestral lands for Indigenous Peoples and are valued for their unique natural and scenic resources. Indigenous knowledge keepers will share their rich culture, traditions, dance and history at the Native American Showcase and Teton Powwow.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus