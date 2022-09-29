group

From left to right, Leslie Jo Gatti, Edna Larsen, Kimberly Kellum, Sue Arguello, Debra McGarvey, Marcia Volner are some of the current members of the Rock Springs Women's Club. 

ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs became a part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs on October 16, 1922. The club is inviting the community to share in an event to celebrate their 100 th year of federation this year. The club will have an event at the Historical Museum in Rock Springs on October 22, from 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. The festivities will start with the American Legion doing a flag ceremony. The museum will have a display of the memorabilia the club has donated to the museum which shows what they have done through the years. Light refreshments will be provided. The Club will also be raffling a Wyoming basket as a fundraiser. Tickets for the basket will be $5 each or 5 for $20

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international organization with clubs across the world whose mission is to support their communities through volunteer service. The woman’s club of Rock Springs evolved from the women’s group known as the Delta Meta Delphian Club with Mrs. A.G. Duell, president. After much discussion a number of Delphian members decided to leave the Delphians and join the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Some of the ladies including Mrs. Duell undertook the long arduous journey to the state Federation meeting in Torrington, Wyoming, on October 16, 1922. The 650-mile trip from one end of the state and back during the young age of car travel was a spirited undertaking.

