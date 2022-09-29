ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs became a part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs on October 16, 1922. The club is inviting the community to share in an event to celebrate their 100 th year of federation this year. The club will have an event at the Historical Museum in Rock Springs on October 22, from 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. The festivities will start with the American Legion doing a flag ceremony. The museum will have a display of the memorabilia the club has donated to the museum which shows what they have done through the years. Light refreshments will be provided. The Club will also be raffling a Wyoming basket as a fundraiser. Tickets for the basket will be $5 each or 5 for $20
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international organization with clubs across the world whose mission is to support their communities through volunteer service. The woman’s club of Rock Springs evolved from the women’s group known as the Delta Meta Delphian Club with Mrs. A.G. Duell, president. After much discussion a number of Delphian members decided to leave the Delphians and join the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Some of the ladies including Mrs. Duell undertook the long arduous journey to the state Federation meeting in Torrington, Wyoming, on October 16, 1922. The 650-mile trip from one end of the state and back during the young age of car travel was a spirited undertaking.
Through the $25 donation of Miss Beulah Hay and $15 from the club the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, the club was put on the “Founders List” of the Endowment Fund and became affiliated with the Wyoming Federation.
When the first meeting was held on November 11, 1922, the club became known as the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs. Fifty-six names were placed on the club roll.
At the second meeting on November 25, Mrs. A. L. McCurtain, chairman of the Constitution Committee, read the proposed constitution, which was adopted. Fifty-one more names were added to the club roll making a total of 107 members.
Mrs. H. H. Gibson was elected the first president. She invited the State federation to hold their convention in 1923 in Rock Springs. Amazingly forty-seven clubs from the sparsely populated state drove long distances to attend.
The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is still an important part of the community. The club now has 44 members and always hoping to have more become involved.
The club in recent years has donated money to a wide variety of organizations including, the YWCA, Sweetwater Family Resource Center, Young at Heart programs including Meals on Wheels and the prescription program, Scottish Rite Language Center, Rock Springs Police Department for protective dog vests, Green River Police department for a fund for Buddy their therapy dog, the city of Rock Springs to have benches made to place around the columbarium at the cemetery, and money was donated to help with the purchase of a new piano at White Mountain Library as the one purchased for them by the club many years ago needed major repairs to name a few.
In-kind donations of Buddy benches were donated to schools in Rock Springs and Green River. Food items were collected and donated to the Loaves and Fishes Food Kitchen. Books were given to Head Start along with Christmas gifts for the children, a refrigerator for the Family Resource Center, lap blankets and other items to the VA hospital in Salt Lake and so much more.
The club also maintains a lending closet with medical equipment such as wheelchairs, knee scooters, walkers and other equipment that can be borrowed free of charge.
Each fall and spring semester education grants are made available to students attending Western Wyoming Community College.
All of these activities are made possible by hard-working members who raise funds through a variety of efforts including yard sales, booth at International Day and their annual Holiday House. It is through the ommunity support of these fundraisers that all this is possible.
Other projects the club participates in include: reading to head start and school children, putting up pinwheels for Child Abuse Awareness Month, helping with the library Halloween carnival and Dr. Seuss activities and many other fun activities. The members can also enjoy section meetings for literature and busy hands. Busy Hands members sign Christmas cards each year with a short message that are then given to the military. We have adopted exit 107 and do trash clean up twice a year.
Learn more about the history of the club by visiting the website at gfwcrockspring.org. The club continues to live by their motto: “Service is the standard of life and love is the motive of service.”