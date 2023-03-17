Chelsea P

Rock Springs resident Chelsea Putnam is Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's Volunteer of the Month for the month of February. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Chelsea Putnam as the Volunteer of the Month for February.

Putnam spent many hours in February volunteering Downtown and for multiple local organizations. For the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, she aided in the set-up, tech, and load out for three different shows at the Broadway Theater.

