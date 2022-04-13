...Intense Snow Showers and Gusty Winds...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Occasional, brief, intense snow showers reducing
visibility with wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Western, Southwestern, and South Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...This Afternoon through 8 PM MDT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise caution when driving, as
visibility could drop quickly with slick spots.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College will host a poetry reading and book signing on Friday, April 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on campus in Room 1302.
Rock Springs author Barbara Smith will share her first full-length poetry collection, “Putting a Name on It.”
According to Smith, the book offers richly imagined stories of pioneers past and present who have made their home in the high plains in the West, including her own multigenerational family.
She also writes of her contemporary experiences, after arriving in Rock Springs in 1969 as a young teacher and then raising her family and making her home there. Her poetry and essays have been published in numerous collections, including “Wyoming Fence Lines,” “Deep West”, “A Literary Tour of Wyoming.” She also wrote a three-book series, “Leaning into the Wind”, “Woven on the Wind and “Crazy Woman Creek.” Other publications include the Montana anthology, “The Last Best Place”, “Ucross: The First Ten Years”, “Letter from Wyoming, “Blood, Water and Wind and Stone” and “Drive, He Said”, an anthology about Americans and their cars.
Smith’s poems recognize the pioneers from the past as well as those living in the here and now.
“I hope that people would be able to relate their own experiences of living in the modern West to the places and people in these poems,” said Smith.
According to Smith, her poems were written in a span of 40-50 years.
“I started writing more seriously during the boom in the 70s, when I was working, raising a young family and trying to deal with rapid change where we were living,” she shared. “I found that I could really relate to the stories of the early pioneers, my homesteading grandmothers, who faced harsh conditions, isolation, change and managed to claim this place as their own.”
She added, “Many of these early poems in the first section of the book, called "Sisters" come from those experiences.
“The poem ‘Putting a Name on It’ as well as much of the book identifies the desire to lay claim to this place, to say ‘I was here,’ or ‘This place is mine.’”