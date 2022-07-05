ROCK SPRINGS – Thousands of spectators, most of them dressed in red, white and blue, stood along Gateway Boulevard to watch the inaugural Liberty Parade on Monday, July 4.
The community gathered to recognize the service and sacrifices that are made by America’s military and first responders.
Sherry Bushman, a Green River city councilwoman, teamed up with Tony Niemiec, a 2022 candidate for House District 60, as participants in the parade.
“It’s a privilege to be in this parade,” said Bushman. “You have a lot of people who are dedicated to those who are serving or have served, the 4th of July and what it means. Many brave men and women have died for our country.
“No other issue matters but that sacrifice.”
Over 60 attractions were in Monday’s Independence Day parade.
Teton County resident Jim McCollum was the Liberty Parade’s Grand Marshal.
McCollum’s son, U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, was murdered in a terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, just outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. He grew up in Bondurant, just outside of Jackson.
“When they asked, me if I’d like to be in the parade, I couldn’t say ‘no’ … for sure,” said McCollum. “We’re honoring and remembering Rylee – that's why we’re here.
“Too often someone is remembered for a short time and they’re forgotten. We’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
He added, “I’m really impressed with this community. Sweetwater County has been amazing to us from day one – from letters to phone calls, e-mails and support – we are very thankful for them.”
“It gives you a new perspective in humanity, patriotism and growing up in Wyoming.”
Rock Springs resident Taylor Jones drove McCollum in a black GMC Denali truck. He grew up with McCollum.
“It’s an extreme honor to have Jim and his family join us for the Liberty Parade,” Jones expressed. “When I first heard of the parade, I immediately got ahold of Jim to see if he wanted to attend.”
Jones added, “As a nation, we can’t ever forget those who serve and those who make the ultimate sacrifice.
“Rylee is a true hero and if it weren’t for people like him, we wouldn’t be a free country.”
Rock Springs resident Greg Whicker participated on behalf of BPW Motorsports, which hosted Dune Dayz recently. His 23-month-old daughter grasped the steering wheel and pretended to drive as she sat on his lap waiting for the parade to begin.
“It’s important to remember those who served and are serving every day, not just on the Fourth of July,” said Whicker.
The procession halted for a moment in the middle of the parade for a moment of silence. Rock Springs High School student Austin Riddle played “Taps,” in honor of the fallen heroes from Rock Springs, on the “Tribute Float.” The float featured a field cross that was created by Wire Brothers. It represented the 76 fallen soldiers from Rock Springs over the years.
“It was an honor to play and be on the float with that beautiful piece by the Wire Brothers,” said Riddle. “Practicing to play was different because 'Taps' is easy to play and memorize but requires a very specific tone and feeling. I had to blow air through the trumpet periodically while waiting to play to make sure I got the warmest and fullest possible sound.”
He added, “In the five years I’ve been playing trumpet, I haven't played a song quite like 'Taps.' Its formality and meaning make it very special. The feeling you need to play it best is hard to explain. I was honored to be able to play it at such an occasion.”
“I was also happy the parade had so much participation and attracted so much attention. It shows how patriotic this community is and how they can come together to do big things. I hope my playing of 'Taps' made an impression and showed my respect for those who served and gave all for our country.”
According to Rick Lee, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO, Rock Springs resident Angela Cable was very instrumental in providing the names of the fallen from Rock Springs.
Lee mentioned that he had wanted a 4th of July parade for the past four years. He is “really happy that the event was successful.”
“Our intent was to bring our community together in celebration, regardless of our beliefs and personal passions and say “thank you” to our military and first responders,” Lee shared. “The positive feedback that we are receiving is heartwarming and I think we will do it again.”
“While we are thankful for a wonderful parade, our hearts are for those in Illinois who suffered tragedy in their 4th of July Parade. The anger and hate of the world need to be suppressed by unity and compassion.”