ROCK SPRINGS -- Each theater company has their own niche.
After much anticipation, 25-year-old Rock Springs resident Kenneth McCormack has taken a big step – to start the first local drag and theatre-based entertainment production company in Sweetwater County.
McCormack’s drag name is Starling, My Darling.
The company, The Starling Company, has a mission, according to McCormack.
“I'm hoping to focus on marginalized voices like being gay or being a person of color and where those two intersect. I want to offer a safe, inclusive and accessible space for everyone.”
McCormack has been involved in the performing arts for 13 years.
“I've been involved with too many theater companies over the years who had ethical issues,” he explained. “Actors would leave the stage, feeling unappreciated after all the work they did. Audiences were feeling underappreciated as well.
“Most of us didn’t think we were being seen or represented appropriately by the stories being told. I feel that’s what art and media are for – to serve people you are trying to entertain.”
So far, McCormack has had numerous positive responses.
“I’ve had a few drag organizers from Utah reach out to me and expressed interest in performing in Wyoming.”
He added, “What’s really cool about the drag aspect for me is, aside from Drag for a Cause, we don’t have a “scene” here. I essentially have a blank slate to create a culture here.
“Mine will be theater-based but drag is becoming more mainstream. I’m making waves!”
Starling is planning to do a show in the fall and spring every year.
Starling wants to reprise Rocky Horror Show again on stage but hasn’t been approved for it yet but he is planning to do a showing of the movie on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Broadway Theater with a live shadow cast performing in front of the screen, which was an original cult-like performance, with audience participation.
Starling is planning a drag show on New Year’s Eve as well.
In the spring, he will do a showing of Henwig and the Angry Itch.
“I was very fortunate to watch it live in 2014 and that’s when I had my first boyfriend and realized I was gender queer,” he shared. “The main character isn’t a man or a woman – she's a beautiful mix of the two.”
Contrary to what most people believe, queer is not an offensive word to the LGBTQ community, McCormack pointed out.
“We have reclaimed the name ‘queer’, not to describe the whole community, but for a portion of the community that does not identify with a cisgender, which is the gender you are assigned at birth.”
“I identify with all the pronouns,” he explained. “Sometimes I feel masculine, sometimes I don’t.”
McCormack’s goal is to see everyone come and leave the theater with confidence.
“I want to uplift and provide representation and exposure for marginalized voices but also to uplift and celebrate our audiences and the individual artists coming here.”
“Drag queens has always been artists that create commentary that is most blunt and the most accurate for the times. That's what I hope to bring and to celebrate everybody involved.”
Starling performed at Wind River Pride in Lander this summer.
“I was practically in tears during the entire show,” he expressed. “300 people showed up for the drag show. That’s 5% of Lander’s population.”
He noted, “Protesters were there but they were very quiet. They experienced ‘queer joy’ that day and saw the love we brought.”
McCormack describes the ones who had never performed before that day as “baby queens.”
The audience was instructed to stand up and line up in two columns, with a runway in the middle. After they formed the two lines, they were invited to dance down the runway and lip sync as they celebrated themselves.
“There were just ten people from the audience who did not participate,” he revealed. “We had to play eight songs!
“Just to see that many people celebrating made me lose it. It was amazing.”
Starling plans to perform again during next year’s Wind River Pride.
“I’m not a workaholic, I’m just passionate about taking care of people, making them feel loved and sharing messages.”
For more information about joining The Starling Company, send an email to the.starling.co@gmail.com or look them up on Facebook or Instagram, both with the handle, @the.starling.co.