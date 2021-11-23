SWEETWATER COUNTY – Local veterinarian Rex Rammell is throwing his hat in the ring for the 2022 Wyoming gubernatorial election.
“I told the press in February that I was thinking about running for governor,” Rammell said. “I then spent the summer contemplating it, which led to me making my final decision.”
Rammell is running as a Republican candidate.
“The COVID-19 crisis is what prompted me to action,” Rammell said.
“Politics to the side, I’ve watched friends become very sick and even die due to COVID-19,” Rammell said. “Wyoming has the highest death rate per capita in the United States and the lowest vaccination rate.”
When it comes to the vaccine mandates, Rammell said that he is opposed to them, but still believes people should get vaccinated.
“To force people to get the vaccine is not right,” Rammell said, “I mean this is the country of freedom, we don’t do that. However, I do think we should still be getting vaccinated by choice.
“We should be running to the front of the line to get the vaccine. It’s so nice to have the ability to walk around without a mask, go to meetings without a mask and realize that the chances of getting the virus now that I am vaccinated are very small.”
Rammell said that all of the advantages and disadvantages should be carefully examined when considering getting the vaccine.
“The risks associated with possibly getting COVID-19 are so much greater to the unvaccinated than they are to the vaccinated. This vaccine has been given to millions of people and with some exceptions, it’s very safe.”
Rammell also said that even though a lot of people have gotten the vaccine, some of them have still gotten the virus and some have even subsequently died from it.
“That’s the way that vaccines work,” Rammell said. “Vaccines don’t protect 100% of the population. Vaccines are not a guarantee that you are going to be completely safe.
“The percentage of people that are getting sick and dying are largely unvaccinated people.”
Rammell said that it is important for unvaccinated people to consider others as a reason why they should receive the vaccination.
“For people that are not that worried about themselves, they need to know that if they are not vaccinated, they could spread it to a friend or a loved one that could be vulnerable to it.
“They could be the intermediate host that kills somebody.”
Another primary discussion point that is a part of Rammell’s platform is the use of fossil fuels.
“Wyoming is a natural resource state. We live or die by resource production,” Rammell said. “The future just looks grim without fossil fuels.
“I just think that it is simply ridiculous that people, mainly politicians, are trying to stop the use of fossil fuels.”
Additional information pertaining to Rammell’s platform and campaign can be found on his website, www.rammellforgovernor2022.com.