SWEETWATER COUNTY -- With COVID-19 rapid tests in short supply, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has made changes to the types of tests it can offer.
MHSC will no longer provide rapid tests – those offering results in about 45 minutes – for those who need a test to travel, nor for those who have scheduled an out-of-town surgery.
With our current resources in the Emergency Room, at Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic and at the COVID-19 Drive-thru Swab Station, MHSC soon will be unable to do same-day tests, said Kim White, Emergency Department Director and MHSC Incident Commander. At this time, MHSC is only able to secure Curative tests through its swabbing station. It is the only guaranteed test available at this time.
To receive a COVID-19 test, please make an appointment at curative.com for a shallow nasal swab at the hospital’s collection station. You may need to update your web browser to Firefox or Chrome.
Once your appointment is set, drive to the swabbing station. You still may encounter a waiting line. However, with much of your information already in the system, it will speed up the process. Hospital staff will have your kit and will oversee sample collection.
It takes a few days for the results. Please be patient. If you suspect you have the symptoms, treat it as though it is positive while you wait for the results.
The COVID-19 Drive-thru Swab Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at MHSC’s main entrance.